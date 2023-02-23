Kansas City Fed manufacturing index

Prior month -4

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for February -9 versus -4 last month

Composite index comes in at zero versus -1 last month

employment 11 verses for last month

average work week -13 versus -8 last month

shipments -13 versus one last month

new orders -6 versus -8 last month

backlog of orders -22 versus -17 last month

prices received for finished products +17 versus 16 last month

prices paid for raw materials plus a 26 versus 20 last month

new orders for export -5 versus -15 last month

supplier delivery times two versus -1 last month

inventories of materials one versus four last month

inventories of finished goods -11 verse -6 last month

Six month forward survey results showed the manufacturing index increasing to 13 from 10. However employment, shipments, new orders were all lower than the previous month, while prices paid in prices received each rose.

composite index 1 versus 3 last month

manufacturing production index 13 versus 10 last month

number of employees 14 versus 28 last month

average work week 0versus -4 last month

shipments 3 versus 7 last month

new orders -2 versus 4last month

prices received 40 versus 29 last month

prices paid 42 versus 27 last month

new orders for exports 4 versus -8 last month

supplier delivery times -11 versus -8 last month

inventories of materials -8 versus -19 last month

inventories of finished goods -5 versus 97 last month

Looking at the chart of the data, the low reach -14 in October 2022. The move back to the downside is testing the pre-pandemic low range.

\Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term