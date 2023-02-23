- Prior month -4
- Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for February -9 versus -4 last month
- Composite index comes in at zero versus -1 last month
- employment 11 verses for last month
- average work week -13 versus -8 last month
- shipments -13 versus one last month
- new orders -6 versus -8 last month
- backlog of orders -22 versus -17 last month
- prices received for finished products +17 versus 16 last month
- prices paid for raw materials plus a 26 versus 20 last month
- new orders for export -5 versus -15 last month
- supplier delivery times two versus -1 last month
- inventories of materials one versus four last month
- inventories of finished goods -11 verse -6 last month
Six month forward survey results showed the manufacturing index increasing to 13 from 10. However employment, shipments, new orders were all lower than the previous month, while prices paid in prices received each rose.
- composite index 1 versus 3 last month
- manufacturing production index 13 versus 10 last month
- number of employees 14 versus 28 last month
- average work week 0versus -4 last month
- shipments 3 versus 7 last month
- new orders -2 versus 4last month
- prices received 40 versus 29 last month
- prices paid 42 versus 27 last month
- new orders for exports 4 versus -8 last month
- supplier delivery times -11 versus -8 last month
- inventories of materials -8 versus -19 last month
- inventories of finished goods -5 versus 97 last month
Looking at the chart of the data, the low reach -14 in October 2022. The move back to the downside is testing the pre-pandemic low range.
