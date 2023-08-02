Jeffrey Schmid

The KC Fed has a long history of hawkish presidents. We will have to see what Schmid, 64, delivers but he won't vote until 2025 due to the regular Fed rotation.

It took 14 months to find George's replacement.

Here is his biography form the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking

Jeff Schmid joins the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) Foundation, headquartered at SMU’s Cox School of Business, as president and CEO effective September 1, 2021. With nearly 40 years of banking and regulatory experience, Mr. Schmid began his career at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in 1981, and remained until 1989. He was graduated from the SWGSB summer residence program at SMU Cox in 1990. After completing the SWGSB program, Mr. Schmid became president and CEO of two closely held banks in the Midwest. In 2007, he led the establishment of Mutual of Omaha Bank, a wholly owned investment of Mutual of Omaha, where he served as chairman and chief executive officer. He built the organization into a national franchise with assets of nearly $10 billion. Mr. Schmid is a longtime member of the Cox School of Business Executive Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska. His involvement with the SWGSB Foundation is long established, including service as past chairman of the SWGSB Foundation Board of Trustees. He received the SWGSB Alumni Association’s Distinguished Service Award in 2006. Only seven other graduates in the SWGSB’s 64-year-old history have received this prestigious honor. He has also been a SWGSB faculty member and was Dean for Bankers at SWGSB. He presently sits on the boards of Operation HOPE in Atlanta, Georgia, and Avenue Scholars in Omaha, Nebraska. Mr. Schmid and his wife Amy Cox Schmid, avid Huskers fans, have two adult children, Abbie, married to Alex Cuenca, and Bobby, both residing in Kansas City, Missouri.