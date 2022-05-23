From the KC Fed, a note for your diary:
- The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Symposium participants include prominent central bankers, finance ministers, academics, and financial market participants from around the world. The participants convene to discuss the economic issues, implications, and policy options pertaining to the symposium topic. The symposium proceedings include papers, commentary, and discussion.
- The 2022 Economic Policy Symposium, "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy," will be held August 25-27.
(bolding mine)