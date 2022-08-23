More from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari:

We can only relax on rate hikes when we see compelling evidence that inflation is heading down towards 2%

If inflation were at 4%, I'd be more willing to say, let's take our time and avoid the risk of overdoing it.

With inflation at or over 8%, we don't want inflation expectations to become unanchored.

fear in back of mind is that inflation is more embedded at higher level than appreciated

a lot of balance sheet tightening has already happened due to forward guidance

biggest fear is that we are misreading underlying inflation dynamics

Earlier:

USD catching a wee bid. AUD, NZD, GBP, EUR all a little lower. USD/JPY up small. Not a lot in it.