We are committed to bringing inflation down and we’re going to do what we need to do

We are a long way away from achieving an economy that is back at 2% inflation

The Fed is “acting with such urgency to get it under control and bring it back down"

These comments read as very vanilla but some are trying to pressure the Fed to push back against the market pricing in rate cuts back to current levels (after a few more hikes) late next year. It's early, but it appears the Fed doesn't want to directly push back against that and instead is saying things like 'we will do what it takes' on inflation but staying vague. Watch for more of that next week, or a more-direct push.