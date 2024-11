Kansas City Fed Pres. Jeffrey will be speaking at 1:10 PM ET on the economy and monetary policy outlook.

The USD is mixed in trading today with modest changes vs the major currency pairs. The USD index (DXY) is trading unchanged.

US stocks are trading mixed with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of 0.58%. THe S&P index is up 0.18%, while the Dow industrial average is down -0.30%.

Adam was not impressed the last time Schmid formally spoke back on November 13.

The