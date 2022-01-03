The key events ahead for the US week include:

Tuesday January 4

ISM Manufacturing Index (from the Institute for Supply Management)

expected 60.2, prior 61.1

i.e. down a touch but in firm expansion territory

Labor Department Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for November

Wednesday January 5

FOMC minutes of the December meeting



Thursday January 6

U.S. trade deficit for November

expected $73 billion deficit, prior -67.1bn USD

Friday January 7

The biggie for the week is the December NFP, the Dec. survey is expected to show strong growth in employment before the Omicron variant spread had made its biggest impact since

expected 400k, prior 210k

unemployment expected 4.1% from prior 4.2%