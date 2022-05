Keynote speech by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the National College of Ireland || Public money for the digital era: towards a digital euro

Highlights:

SAYS AT THE END OF 2023 WE COULD DECIDE TO START A REALISATION PHASE OF DIGITAL EURO

SAYS CRYPTOS ARE TOO RISKY TO ACT AS A RELIABLE MEANS OF PAYMENT

SAYS STABLECOINS VULNERABLE TO RUNS