South Korea with the intervention threat. Comments from its vice finance minister:

  • SK will take active steps to address excessive one-sided moves in the market
  • will beef up monitoring of financial markets

With the Fed facing skyrocketing  inflation  :

expectations are heightening for a more aggressive rate hike response late this month (FOMC announcement due on the 27th)

Stonking Fed rate rises are helping the  US dollar  drive EM currencies into the dust.

Another leg higher coming for USD/KRW would be a Bank of Korea concern:

usdkrw chart 14 July 2022