Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda comments at a Bank for International Settlements event on June 26 - video release.

Headlines via Reuters:

  • Japan core CPI excluding fresh food reached 2.1% in April and May, almost wholly due to international energy price increases
  • Unlike other economies, Japanese economy has not been much affected by the global inflationary trend so monetary policy will continue to be accommodative
  • 15-year deflation experienced in japan made firms very cautious in raising prices and wages

Once again Kuroda urging the need for an accommodative policy in Japan.

--

Keep looking for opportunities to sell yen y'all.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

 inflation 