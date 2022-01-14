Dow Jones/Market Watch spoke on Thursday US time. On the Fed and stocks:

"With interest rates concurrently with quantitative tightening, there’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively, if they stick to that plan,”

“I think they are going to have to back away from that plan, once they start hiking.”

Says the piece (link here (may be gated) ):

Bass sees the market facing significant challenges and doubts that the central bank will have the conviction to raise rates substantially without push back from the markets.