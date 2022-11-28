Lagarde
  • Decisions will follow a meeting-by-meeting assessment
  • In December we will also lay out the key principles for reducing bond holdings
  • It is appropriate that balance sheet is normalized over time in a measured and predictable way
  • Incoming data suggests that wages are picking up, we will continue to assess that implication
  • Fiscal policy needs to be considerate and to not add to inflationary pressures
  • Growth is expected to continue weakening for the remainder of this year and the beginning of next year
  • Strong labor markets are likely to support higher wages

The euro has edged a tad lower to 1.0448. You can see there's growing worry about growth creeping into the market but the comments continue to focus on inflation . I'm carefully watching weather forecasts and starting around December 5 and lasting for at least a week, there's some very cold weather coming to Europe. That will be the first big test of the energy market.