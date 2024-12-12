- Exports are also week
- Firms are holding back investment
- Surveys point to fewer jobs being created in the current quarter
- The economy should strengthen over time, though slower than previously assumed
- Provided trade tensions do not escalate, exports should support the recovery
- It is crucial to swiftly follow up with concrete proposals to enhance competitiveness
- Underlying inflation is overall developing in line with a sustained return to target
- Most measure of longer-term inflation expectations stand at around 2%
- The risks to economic growth remain to the downside, cites possible trade tensions
- We will follow a meeting-by-meeting and data-dependent approach
There are no surprises here so far and the euro continue to trade near 1.0500.