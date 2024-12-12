Exports are also week

Firms are holding back investment

Surveys point to fewer jobs being created in the current quarter

The economy should strengthen over time, though slower than previously assumed

Provided trade tensions do not escalate, exports should support the recovery

It is crucial to swiftly follow up with concrete proposals to enhance competitiveness

Underlying inflation is overall developing in line with a sustained return to target

Most measure of longer-term inflation expectations stand at around 2%

The risks to economic growth remain to the downside, cites possible trade tensions

We will follow a meeting-by-meeting and data-dependent approach

There are no surprises here so far and the euro continue to trade near 1.0500.