ECB Lagarde Dec 12
  • Exports are also week
  • Firms are holding back investment
  • Surveys point to fewer jobs being created in the current quarter
  • The economy should strengthen over time, though slower than previously assumed
  • Provided trade tensions do not escalate, exports should support the recovery
  • It is crucial to swiftly follow up with concrete proposals to enhance competitiveness
  • Underlying inflation is overall developing in line with a sustained return to target
  • Most measure of longer-term inflation expectations stand at around 2%
  • The risks to economic growth remain to the downside, cites possible trade tensions
  • We will follow a meeting-by-meeting and data-dependent approach

There are no surprises here so far and the euro continue to trade near 1.0500.