Lagarde July 21
  • We expect inflation to remain undesirably high for some time
  • Wage growth has continued to increase gradually
  • Depreciation of euro also causing inflation
  • Supply bottlenecks should ease in the months ahead
  • "Ongoing policy normalization" should help to support return to price stability
  • There is a robust demand for labour
  • Outlook clouded for growth in H2 and beyond
  • War an ongoing drag
  • Most measures of core inflation have risen
EUR/USD is up 81 pips to 1.0258 and has edged lower since she began to talk.