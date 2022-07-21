We expect inflation to remain undesirably high for some time

Wage growth has continued to increase gradually

Depreciation of euro also causing inflation

Supply bottlenecks should ease in the months ahead

"Ongoing policy normalization" should help to support return to price stability

There is a robust demand for labour

Outlook clouded for growth in H2 and beyond

War an ongoing drag

Most measures of core inflation have risen

EUR/USD is up 81 pips to 1.0258 and has edged lower since she began to talk.