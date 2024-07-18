Lagarde July 18
  • More jobs were likely created in Q2, mainly in services
  • Labour market is more resilient
  • Expect recovery to be supported by consumption
  • Most inflation measures were either stable or edged down in June
  • Wages are still rising at an elevated rate
  • Latest surveys indicate that wages will moderate over the next year
  • Inflation expected to fluctuate around current levels for the remainder of the year, in part due to base energy effects
  • Expected to decline to target in the second half of 2025
  • Risks of economic growth are tilted to the downside

I don't hear anything suggesting a rush to cut rates.