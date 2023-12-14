Inflation decline was broad based

Inflation to increase in December due to base effects but will decline slowly afterwards

All measures of underlying inflation declined in October

Underlying measures of inflation rose due to wage growth and falling productivity

Most measures of longer-term inflation expectations currently stand at around

The risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside

The prospects are weak for construction and manufacturing

Services to soften

We are determined to make sure inflation returns to our 2% inflation target in the medium term

The euro has perked up during this press conference but some of that is broad US dollar weakening.