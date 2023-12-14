- Inflation decline was broad based
- Inflation to increase in December due to base effects but will decline slowly afterwards
- All measures of underlying inflation declined in October
- Underlying measures of inflation rose due to wage growth and falling productivity
- Most measures of longer-term inflation expectations currently stand at around
- The risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside
- The prospects are weak for construction and manufacturing
- Services to soften
- We are determined to make sure inflation returns to our 2% inflation target in the medium term
The euro has perked up during this press conference but some of that is broad US dollar weakening.