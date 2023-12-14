Lagarde December 14
  • Inflation decline was broad based
  • Inflation to increase in December due to base effects but will decline slowly afterwards
  • All measures of underlying inflation declined in October
  • Underlying measures of inflation rose due to wage growth and falling productivity
  • Most measures of longer-term inflation expectations currently stand at around
  • The risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside
  • The prospects are weak for construction and manufacturing
  • Services to soften
  • We are determined to make sure inflation returns to our 2% inflation target in the medium term

The euro has perked up during this press conference but some of that is broad US dollar weakening.