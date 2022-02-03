There was a concern on council not to rush into decisions

It is important to be attentive to conditions

We will be data dependent

UK has had a history of much higher inflation than us

The BOE is hiking because of a negative labour supply shock due to Brexit

Critical difference between the UK and us is the labor market, says workers left during pandemic

Our March meeting and, critically, our June meeting will be essential for evaluating our guidance

We are no longer in a low inflationary environment

Inflation is getting much closer to target

Inflation in January was very surprising

Won't hike rates until net QE purchases have stopped

Inflation might be significantly higher than expected this year

Spreads haven't widened in a significant manner, and if they do we have all the tools to respond

The 3% decline in the euro in the last 12 months is a very small factor in higher eurozone energy prices

Lagarde has been hawkish and the euro has jumped. German 10-year bund yields are up 5.8 bps to 0.10%.

She raised expectations that something could be decided in March about monetary policy because of surprises on inflation. She also backtracked a bit on no rate increases in 2022. Market pricing now suggests a 20 bps hike by Sept, up from 10 bps previously.

A 10 bps hike is now priced for June and 40 bps by year-end. This is a major repricing.

Lagarde was defending her forecasts, saying no one say high energy prices coming but I look back to the September meeting when she was entirely oblivious to what was happening in natural gas prices then and entirely dismissive of energy inflation.