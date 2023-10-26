PEPP wasn't discussed at this meeting

Our determination to bring inflation to 2% is intact

Rise in yields is a spillover that we take into account, it helps bring inflation down

What we are seeing is a very-strong transmission of our monetary policy in the banking system in particular

Hold doesn't mean we will never hike again

We know that growth has weakened, we will have no forecasts in December

PMI numbers are not indicative of vigorous growth

Decision was unanimous

I think you have to take this one at face value. The ECB is in data dependent mode and is worried about some of the forward-looking PMIs but they want to see it in the hard data before moving to the sidelines and (eventually) shifting to a dovish stance.