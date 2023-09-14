Some governors would have preferred to pause and wait on more data

A 'solid majority' agreed with the decision

Three quarters of the rise in the 2024 rise in inflation is due to carry-over from 2023

We didn't discuss how long we will leave rates at these levels, we will continue to be data dependent

We are not saying that we're now at the peak, we can't say that now

The focus is expected to move towards duration

Policy transmission is faster than previous cycles

We are going through a phase of very sluggish growth

We see weak signs

The market is pricing only a 10-15% chance of a further ECB hikes, with cuts more likely starting in March.

There was some euro buying when Lagarde said that they couldn't say rates had peaked but the gains quickly backed off.