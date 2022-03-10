Lagarde March 2022
  • There were different views around the table on the path of rates
  • The decision that was made today wasn't accelerating normalization
  • We are not accelerating normalization

They've clearly tilted more hawkish. Monthly purchases were scheduled to be 40 billion euros in Q2 and 30 billion in Q3. They're now going to be tapered to 20 billion in June. How is that not 'accelerating normalization'?