Lagarde
  • This was a unanimous decision
  • At this point in time we are still in restrictive territory
  • We have not had a discussion on whether it's time to stop cutting
  • This is the direction we will take but the sequence will be informed by the data

These comments strongly confirm a dovish bias and have trimmed the earlier pop in the euro.

  • We did not even discuss a 50 basis point cut
  • I'm confident that bitcoin won't enter the reserves of any member of the general council
  • Singles out services as an upside risk to inflation
  • I cannot tell you yet if we need to go below netural