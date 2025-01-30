- This was a unanimous decision
- At this point in time we are still in restrictive territory
- We have not had a discussion on whether it's time to stop cutting
- This is the direction we will take but the sequence will be informed by the data
These comments strongly confirm a dovish bias and have trimmed the earlier pop in the euro.
- We did not even discuss a 50 basis point cut
- I'm confident that bitcoin won't enter the reserves of any member of the general council
- Singles out services as an upside risk to inflation
- I cannot tell you yet if we need to go below netural