We have to do additional rate increases

The pace of hikes will be determined meeting-by-meeting and be data dependent

Did not discuss substantive APP issues today

We stil have ground to cover on normalization

The ultimate destination is the rate that will deliver 2% inflation in the medium term

It might well be 'several meetings' but it will be determined meeting by meeting

The market is taking all this as very dovish, despite the regular nods to fighting inflation. She hasn't done a great job of convincing the market that the ECB will be vigilant on inflation.