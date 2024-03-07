- We are more confident on inflation but not sufficiently confident
- We will know a little more in April but a lot more in June
- Governing Council agreed on new statement on capital market union, to be released later
That's as clear of a hint at when rate cuts are coming as you're going to get. It aligns with the market, which is pricing in a small chance of a cut on April 11 but a certainty of a cut in June.
- There was a broad consensus that we will get more data in June
- There was a broad agreement that we won't change our view based on one single data point
- The data so far isn't durable enough at the moment to give us sufficient confidence
- Decision was unanimous
- I'm not saying we need to 2% inflation to take a decision on cutting rates
- Market expectations seem to be converging better [to ECB projections]