We're not thinking about pausing

Are we done? No

We need to be confident that core inflation is heading down

We are not satisfied with the inflation outlook

I don't want to comment about the terminal rate. We will know when we get there

Unless there is a material change, we will hike in July

Very broad consensus behind decision

EUR/USD is near the post-statement highs but there's an element of USD-weakness at work as well. Last at 1.0873.