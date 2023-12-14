When we look at wage data right now, it's not declining

We will have a lot more data in 2024 and we need that to determine if declining inflation is sustainable

We have to keep our guard up

Decision on PEPP was shared by a "very, very large majority". Some would have liked a different taper, earlier or later

We did not discuss rate cuts at all

Lagarde said that there's space between rate hikes and rate cuts. "You don't go from solid to gas without going through the liquid state." ... as any science teacher will tell you, that's not true. It's called sublimation.