Lagarde Dec 15 QA
  • Key message is that we will rise rates significantly
  • We have more ground to cover and we are in it for the long game
  • There was 'general consensus' on the governing council
  • Not everyone agreed on the actual tactics
  • There was 'broad consensus' that we should show perseverance
  • In terms of direction, there was total agreement; some might have wanted more or less

The euro jumped on the comment regarding 50 bps hikes for a period of time. EUR was last at 1.0700.