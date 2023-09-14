Lagarde Sept 14 2023
  • Higher inflation forecasts mainly reflect higher energy
  • Rates will remain at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary
  • Rates were hiked to 'reinforce commitment to our target'
  • The economy is likely to remain subdued in the coming months
  • The services sector, which had been resilient, is now slowing
  • Recent indicators suggest a weak Q3
  • Labor market remains resilient
  • In the coming months inflation will fall
  • Most measures of underlying inflation are starting to fall
  • The risks to economic growth are tilted to the downside

The forecasts were out earlier with the decision:

  • 2023 GDP at 0.7% (previously 0.9%)
  • 2024 GDP at 1.0% (previously 1.5%)
  • 2025 GDP at 1.5% (previously 1.6%)
  • 2023 inflation at 5.6% (previously 5.4%)
  • 2024 inflation at 3.2% (previously 3.0%)
  • 2025 inflation at 2.1% (previously 2.2%)