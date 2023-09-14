Higher inflation forecasts mainly reflect higher energy

Rates will remain at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary

Rates were hiked to 'reinforce commitment to our target'

The economy is likely to remain subdued in the coming months

The services sector, which had been resilient, is now slowing

Recent indicators suggest a weak Q3

Labor market remains resilient

In the coming months inflation will fall

Most measures of underlying inflation are starting to fall

The risks to economic growth are tilted to the downside

The forecasts were out earlier with the decision: