Lagarde
  • Activity to pick up strongly in 2022
  • Eurozone growth has moderated
  • Inflation projected to settle below target
  • Need flexibility optionality
  • High inflation largely due to energy
  • Rising energy costs a headwind
  • It's very unlikely we will raise rates in 2022 but we will remain flexible
  • Omicron might have dampening effect and delay recovery but impact on supply side also to be seen
  • Decision had a very large majority, a few members didn't agree with one or more parts of the package
  • Energy prices are probably going to stabilize
  • Not seeing second round effects in wages
  • There is possibly upside in inflation

GDP forecasts:

  • 5.1% in 2021 vs 5.0% in Sept forecasts
  • 2022 4.2% vs 4.6% in Sept forecasts
  • 2023 2.9% vs 2.1% in Sept forecasts
  • 2024 at 1.6% (first forecast)