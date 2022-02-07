Inflation is likely to remain high in the near term

We need more than ever to maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy

We continue to see the risks to the economic outlook as broadly balanced over the medium term

Sees likelihood that current price pressures will subside before becoming entrenched

Past surges in energy prices weakened the spending power of households and reduced inflation over the medium term

The economic impact of the current pandemic wave appears to be less damaging to activity than the previous one

That's a dangerous bet on inflation coming back down. But more notable is this shift everywhere to more 'optionality'. That's a direct reversal of the prior ethos around guidance and forward guidance, in large part because officials were so wrong about not needing to hike until 2024.