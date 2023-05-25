Reuters with the report:

Lloyd’s Register has told India’s Gatik Ship Management, which has become a major carrier of Russian oil since the Ukraine war, that it will withdraw certification of 21 of its vessels by June 3, the maritime services company told Reuters.

“Lloyd’s Register is committed to facilitating compliance with sanctions regulations on the trading of Russian oil,” it said in an email to Reuters. “Where supported by evidence, we withdraw class and services from any vessels found by the relevant authorities to be breaching international sanctions.”

Gatik Ship Management grown in barely a year to become one of the world's biggest oil tanker owners. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company had gone from owning to two tankers to 58 ships.