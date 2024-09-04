- There was a strong consensus for a 25 bps cut
- We did discuss scenarios where it would be appropriate to cut at a slower pace or by 50 basis points
- If the economy was significantly weaker or inflation was significantly weaker, it could be appropriate to take a bigger step
- We're going to be taking decisions one at a time
- Inflation is still above our target
- We are expecting some pickup in growth but there are some downside risks
USD/CAD was trading at 1.3513 at the start of the press conference and the market was pricing in a 93% chance of another 25 bps cut in October.