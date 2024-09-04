There was a strong consensus for a 25 bps cut

We did discuss scenarios where it would be appropriate to cut at a slower pace or by 50 basis points

If the economy was significantly weaker or inflation was significantly weaker, it could be appropriate to take a bigger step

We're going to be taking decisions one at a time

Inflation is still above our target

We are expecting some pickup in growth but there are some downside risks

USD/CAD was trading at 1.3513 at the start of the press conference and the market was pricing in a 93% chance of another 25 bps cut in October.