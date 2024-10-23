Macklem's opening statement was pre-released, these are the highs of the Q&A with the media:

Core inflation is easing as expected

Our growth forecast hasn't changed a great deal

We're going to be particularly focused on inflation and growth data

There was a 'clear consensus' on cutting 50 bps today

Expect there will be further cuts if things unfold as we expect

Canadian can breathe a sigh of relief

We're coming out the other side, our focus now is on sticking the landing

With inflation close to 2%, Canadians don't need to worry about increasing costs of living

USD/CAD was trading at 1.3858 as the press conference began, up 40 pips. I believe that with rosy forecasts and no commitments to getting to neutral quicker, the BOC is falling further behind the curve despite a larger cut. The BOC should be at neutral now.

OIS pricing for a December 50 bps cut is at just 7%.

This is a 'sad' chart from National Bank.