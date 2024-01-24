- Asked if anyone wanted to cut, said the focus was 'very much on holding'
- Repeats there was a 'clear consensus' to hold
- Our latest forecasts have increased our confidence that we've raised rates enough
- We're concerned about persistence in underlying inflation
- It's premature to discuss reducing our policy rate
- We need to see more progress on inflation before having a discussion about cutting rates
- On QT, will take it one decision at a time; we're still 'some ways' from too tight
