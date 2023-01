Economic growth and spending in H2 were stronger than forecast

Economy didn't cool as much as expected in H2

Lower gasoline prices are welcome but prices of essentials continue to rise too quickly

If we need to do more to get inflation to 2% target, we will

The full effect of rate hikes is still to be felt

Overall we view the risks to inflation as balanced

There haven't been any surprises so far. The conditional commitment to holding rates is what you would expect.