The anti-vax protest in Ottawa isn't a risk for economic activity but a blockade the Detroit-Windsor border could be. Trudeau today said that blockade -- which is on both sides of the border -- needs to end. A staggering $300 million of goods passes over the Ambassador bridge daily, or about 25% of goods trade between Canada and the US -- much of it in auto parts. A minivan manufacturing facility has already cut its first and second shifts.

There's also a blockade at an Alberta border crossing but its economic impact is much lower.

Macklem also said that when rate hikes begin, they will be considering ending the QE reinvestment phase and letting the balance sheet run off.