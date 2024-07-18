Macquarie analysts cited in a Dow Jones / Market Watch (gated) piece:
- US "neoliberal vision" of economic policy management may be fading out
- Taken over by a "populist economic vision"
Macquarie analysts refer to the new populism as "popunomics" and say its "inflationary by design":
- while US inflation may continue to stay low in the next few months and allow the Fed to start easing in September, once 'popunomics' is invoked, inflation will be a feature of the system
- US yields may again rise
- the Fed's easing cycle may be shallower than presumed
If this continues to weigh on stockmarkt is won't be popular at all.
I guess the epic rise in US government debt is just a hidden form of populist economics. That looks set to continue regardless of which party wins in November.