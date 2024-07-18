Macquarie analysts cited in a Dow Jones / Market Watch (gated) piece:

US "neoliberal vision" of economic policy management may be fading out

Taken over by a "populist economic vision"

Macquarie analysts refer to the new populism as "popunomics" and say its "inflationary by design":

while US inflation may continue to stay low in the next few months and allow the Fed to start easing in September, once 'popunomics' is invoked, inflation will be a feature of the system

US yields may again rise

the Fed's easing cycle may be shallower than presumed

If this continues to weigh on stockmarkt is won't be popular at all.

I guess the epic rise in US government debt is just a hidden form of populist economics. That looks set to continue regardless of which party wins in November.