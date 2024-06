more to come

The Wall Street Journal report on a major highway linking Idaho to Jackson, Wyo., near Grand Teton National Park, closed indefinitely,

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is the location of the annual Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual symposium. This seminar is a big deal, attracting leading central bankers from across the globe.

Thankfully there are other routes in, but Powell can always hike (I had to say that, it messes with the algos ;-) )

The approximate location of it all: