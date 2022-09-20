Ravi Menon is managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Bloomberg (gated) report on a speech he gave saying the global economy faces not one but four key uncertainties including a downturn next year:

the severity of the downturn, inflation’s trajectory in the medium term, the impact of geopolitics on markets, and climate risk on portfolios

as the main risks to the global outlook.

Said the key question is how deep and prolonged will the downturn be. And added that

Medium-term inflation is likely to be higher for longer, rather than recent benign price gains,

that the era of cheap money and cheap labor are most likely over