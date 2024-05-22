References that include "MANY PARTICIPANTS"

Many participants noted that the better balance between labor demand and supply had contributed to an easing of nominal wage pressures.

Many participants commented on their uncertainty about the degree of policy restrictiveness.

Many participants noted that, during the past year, labor supply had been boosted by increased labor force participation rates as well as by immigration.

Many participants commented that the public appeared to have a good understanding of the Committee's data-dependent approach in formulating monetary policy and its commitment to achieving its dual-mandate goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Many participants noted signs that the finances of low- and moderate-income households were increasingly coming under pressure, which these participants saw as a downside risk to the outlook for consumption.

Many participants commented that ongoing increases in productivity growth would support disinflation if sustained, though the outlook for productivity growth was regarded as uncertain.

References that include SEVERAL PARTICIPANTS

Several participants commented that growth of aggregate demand would likely have to slow from its strong pace in recent quarters for inflation to move sustainably toward the Committee's goal.

Several participants stated that core nonhousing services price inflation could resume its decline as wage growth slows further with labor demand and supply moving into better balance, aided by higher labor force participation and strong immigration flows.

Several participants commented that increased efficiencies and technological innovations could raise productivity growth on a sustained basis, which might allow the economy to grow faster without raising inflation.

Several participants commented that the existing redemption cap on agency debt and agency MBS was unlikely to bind at any point over the coming years, but the decision to reinvest any principal payments above that cap into Treasury securities was consistent with the Committee's longer-run intention to hold a portfolio that consists primarily of Treasury securities.

