References that include "MANY PARTICIPANTS"
- Many participants commented that the better balance between labor demand and supply had contributed to an easing of nominal wage pressures.
Many participants commented that ongoing increases in productivity growth would support disinflation if sustained, though the outlook for productivity growth was regarded as uncertain.
Many participants noted signs that the finances of low- and moderate-income households were increasingly coming under pressure, which these participants saw as a downside risk to the outlook for consumption.
Many participants commented that the public appeared to have a good understanding of the Committee's data-dependent approach in formulating monetary policy and its commitment to achieving its dual-mandate goals of maximum employment and price stability.
Many participants noted that, during the past year, labor supply had been boosted by increased labor force participation rates as well as by immigration.
Many participants commented on their uncertainty about the degree of policy restrictiveness.
Many participants noted that the better balance between labor demand and supply had contributed to an easing of nominal wage pressures.
References that include SEVERAL PARTICIPANTS
Several participants commented that growth of aggregate demand would likely have to slow from its strong pace in recent quarters for inflation to move sustainably toward the Committee's goal.
Several participants stated that core nonhousing services price inflation could resume its decline as wage growth slows further with labor demand and supply moving into better balance, aided by higher labor force participation and strong immigration flows.
Several participants commented that increased efficiencies and technological innovations could raise productivity growth on a sustained basis, which might allow the economy to grow faster without raising inflation.
Several participants commented that increased efficiencies and technological innovations could raise productivity growth on a sustained basis, which might allow the economy to grow faster without raising inflation.
Several participants commented that increased efficiencies and technological innovations could raise productivity growth on a sustained basis, which might allow the economy to grow faster without raising inflation.
Several participants commented that growth of aggregate demand would likely have to slow from its strong pace in recent quarters for inflation to move sustainably toward the Committee's goal.
Several participants commented that the existing redemption cap on agency debt and agency MBS was unlikely to bind at any point over the coming years, but the decision to reinvest any principal payments above that cap into Treasury securities was consistent with the Committee's longer-run intention to hold a portfolio that consists primarily of Treasury securities.
Several participants commented that increased efficiencies and technological innovations could raise productivity growth on a sustained basis, which might allow the economy to grow faster without raising inflation.
Several participants commented that growth of aggregate demand would likely have to slow from its strong pace in recent quarters for inflation to move sustainably toward the Committee's goal.
Several participants commented that increased efficiencies and technological innovations could raise productivity growth on a sustained basis, which might allow the economy to grow faster without raising inflation.
Several participants commented that growth of aggregate demand would likely have to slow from its strong pace in recent quarters for inflation to move sustainably toward the Committee's goal.
References that include "A FEW PARTICIPANTS"
A few participants remarked that unusually large seasonal patterns could have contributed to January's large increase in PCE inflation.
A few participants remarked that unusually large seasonal patterns could have contributed to January's large increase in PCE inflation.
A few participants remarked that unusually large seasonal patterns could have contributed to January's large increase in PCE inflation.
A few participants remarked that unusually large seasonal patterns could have contributed to January's large increase in PCE inflation.
A few participants remarked that unusually large seasonal patterns could have contributed to January's large increase in PCE inflation.
A few participants noted that government spending was supporting business expansion in their Districts.
A few participants commented that higher productivity growth might be sustained by the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence into existing business operations or by high rates of new business formation in the technology sector.
A few participants noted that government spending was supporting business expansion in their Districts.
A few participants commented that higher productivity growth might be sustained by the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence into existing business operations or by high rates of new business formation in the technology sector.
A few participants noted that government spending was supporting business expansion in their Districts.
A few participants commented that higher productivity growth might be sustained by the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence into existing business operations or by high rates of new business formation in the technology sector.
References that include "A COUPLE"
- A couple of participants noted that financial conditions appeared favorable for wealthier households, which account for a large portion of aggregate consumption, with hefty wealth gains resulting from recent equity and house price increases.
A couple of participants remarked that negotiated compensation agreements had added to wage pressures in their Districts.
A couple of participants noted that financial conditions appeared favorable for wealthier households, which account for a large portion of aggregate consumption, with hefty wealth gains resulting from recent equity and house price increases.
A couple of participants remarked that negotiated compensation agreements had added to wage pressures in their Districts.
- A couple of participants remarked that negotiated compensation agreements had added to wage pressures in their Districts.
A couple of participants remarked that negotiated compensation agreements had added to wage pressures in their Districts.
A couple of participants remarked that negotiated compensation agreements had added to wage pressures in their Districts.
A couple of participants remarked that negotiated compensation agreements had added to wage pressures in their Districts.