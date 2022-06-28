Mark Carney is the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

says the risk of a recession in the United States and globally is “uncomfortably high”

Canada is likely to fare better in a slowdown than most other countries

“That recession, if it comes, will be relatively mild. This isn’t 2008, for [the U.S.], but it’s also not 2001 either,”

A recession won’t be as painful as the last global one because there aren’t the same imbalances in the U.S. economy. The banks are not in as precarious a situation, and there is not the same oversupply of houses and cars. Meanwhile, consumer finances are not in as rough shape as 2008, he said.

Report comes via AP, link here