Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England leader Mark Carney is wading into politics.

He's been rumored to be circling Justin Trudeau's Liberals for awhile and now he will chair a Liberal Party task force advising the government.

He will advise on how to “develop and shape ideas for the next phase of Canada’s strategy for near- and longer-term economic growth and productivity, building on the Liberal government’s work to strengthen the middle class and deliver lower costs for families,” a party press release said.

The Liberals are very likely be be defeated in an election that must be called between now and Oct 20, 2025. That vote should be the end of Trudeau and Carney is angling to be the next Liberal leader.

The Liberals also face a pair of by-elections on September 16 that could ramp up pressure on Trudeau to step down sooner.

There wasn't ever really doubt that Carney would wade into Canadian politics as it's long been rumored. I'd bet on him winning the Liberal leadership after Trudeau as the Canadian media adores him despite his middling track record as a central banker.