Markets are waking up, expecting "more central bank rate hikes as inflation proves sticky"
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 22/02/2023 | 00:07 GMT-0
The latest weekly update from BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.
In (very, very) brief the firm says in summary:
Tweaking our views
- Markets are waking up to our expectation of more central bank
Central bank
A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.
Read this Term rate hikes as inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential.
Read this Term proves sticky. We go overweight U.S. short-term bonds for income.
Market backdrop
- U.S. two-year Treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs – sparking an equity retreat – as Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year were priced out.
Week ahead
- Flash PMIs will show if activity is proving resilient at the start of the year. The PCE inflation data may confirm core inflation is staying persistently high.
