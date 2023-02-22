The latest weekly update from BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

In (very, very) brief the firm says in summary:

Tweaking our views

Market backdrop

  • U.S. two-year Treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs – sparking an equity retreat – as Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year were priced out.

Week ahead

  • Flash PMIs will show if activity is proving resilient at the start of the year. The PCE inflation data may confirm core inflation is staying persistently high.
blackrock equities view tactical strategic 22 February 2023