Coming up on 22 June 2022:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell heads to the US Congress for his semi-annual congressional testimony

  • to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday
  • (then the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday)

Both the Fed and Congress want to lower inflation (as does Biden). Nevertheless, he'll get a grilling from the Senators. Powell won't be backing down on his commitment to hiking rates in the months ahead.

I'm awaiting the publication of Powell's prepared testimony. Its in the Q&A to follow that spontaneous comments will occur.

Powell is up at 1330 GMT.

Powell QA June 15 2022