What does the Fed participants view on current conditions and economic outlook look like by topic?

Economic Growth and Consumer Spending:

  • Real GDP expanded strongly in Q3, driven by a surge in consumer spending.
  • Despite robust growth, aggregate demand and supply are becoming more balanced due to restrictive monetary policy and normalizing supply conditions.
  • Consumer spending data has been stronger than expected, supported by a strong labor market and solid household balance sheets.
  • Some participants noted a weaker consumer demand picture than indicated by aggregate data.
  • Several participants suggested that repeated upside surprises in spending data could indicate sustainable momentum.
  • A couple of participants theorized that households might have more financial resources than previously thought.

Labor Market:

  • The labor market remains tight but has eased, partly due to recent increases in labor supply.
  • Labor supply and demand are coming into better balance, with labor force participation rising, especially among women, and immigration boosting labor supply.
  • Various measures indicate some easing in labor demand, including lower job openings and quits rates.
  • The pace of nominal wage increases has moderated.
  • A few participants noted that nominal wages are still rising at rates above levels consistent with the 2% inflation objective.

Inflation:

  • Inflation has moderated over the past year but remains high and above the 2% goal.
  • A period of below-potential GDP growth and further softening in labor market conditions is likely needed to reduce inflation.
  • Core PCE price inflation measures have declined, but progress in reducing core services inflation excluding housing is limited.
  • Longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored.
  • Inflation continues to harm businesses and households.

Monetary Policy and Financial Conditions:

  • Current monetary policy is restrictive, putting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation.
  • All participants agreed to maintain the target interest rate at 5.25% – 5.5%.
  • Financial conditions have significantly tightened, largely due to a substantial increase in longer-term Treasury yields.
  • Many participants observed the rise in longer-term yields was driven by an increase in term premiums on Treasury securities.
  • Some participants suggested the rise in yields might reflect expectations for a higher federal funds rate path.
  • Further tightening of monetary policy may be needed if progress toward the inflation objective is insufficient.
  • All participants judged that policy should remain restrictive until inflation is sustainably moving toward the objective.

Business Sector and Investment:

  • Business fixed investment was flat in Q3, with conditions varying across industries and Districts.
  • Some participants noted benefits for businesses from improved hiring ability, supply chains, and reduced input costs.
  • A few participants reported difficulties for businesses in passing on cost increases to customers.
  • Several participants commented on the resolution of the United Auto Workers strike reducing business-sector uncertainty.
  • Several participants noted the impact of higher interest rates on businesses, with firms cutting or delaying investment plans.
  • A few participants highlighted challenges for small businesses due to tighter financial and credit conditions.
  • A few participants mentioned the impact of higher interest rates on the agricultural sector.

Risks and Uncertainties:

  • Participants generally noted high uncertainty in the economic outlook.
  • Upside risks to economic activity include the persistence of factors behind strong spending.
  • Downside risks include larger-than-expected effects of policy tightening and tighter financial conditions.
  • Upside risks to inflation include the possibility of stalled disinflation or reacceleration of inflation.
  • Downside risks to economic activity include potential disruptions to global oil markets.
  • Most participants continued to see upside risks to inflation.
  • Many participants noted downside risks to economic activity, including potential effects on aggregate demand and the CRE sector.

