- Fed needs to keep at rate hikes until inflation trend brakes lower
- Says here view on the economy and inflation hasn't been changed by the latest data
- Data shows inflation not yet on trend to get back sustainably to 2% target
- New inflation data affirms case for rate hikes
- Asked about 25 bps vs 50 bps at March meeting, declines to say
- Says 25 vs 50 bps discussion misses bigger picture
- Says there's more data and info to take on before debating rate rise sizes at March 21-22 meeting
Again, she's passing up an opportunity to be more hawkish than previously. She has previously said that rates need to get above 5% and stay there, so that's not new.