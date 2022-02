Ugly ... market cap of the firm down $200bn with the share collapse

EPS $3.67, Est. $3.84

Revenue $33.67bn, Est. $33.43bn

Proj. 1Q Rev. $27bn to $29bn, Est. $30.25bn

Daily Active Users 1.93bn, Est. 1.95bn

That daily active users is down substantially. Are people going elsewhere now to get their daily dose of misinformation?

On the other hand, those awaiting the dip to buy, now's your time!