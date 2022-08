unanimous decision

Rates to 8.50% from 7.75%

Balanec of risks for the trajectory of inflation within the forecast horizon remains significantly to the upside

The board will thoroughly monitor inflationary pressures

Forecasts for inflation were revised upward out to Q2 2023 and unchanged afterwards

USD/MXN is through 20.00 today afte stalling there yesterday following the CPI data. Looking at the longer-term chart, the pair still isn't back to pre-covid levels.

USDMXN weekly