Prior was 11.0%

Decision was unanimous

Disinflation process is expected to continue

Revises 2024 year-end forecast for inflation to 4.00% from 3.6%

Boosts core inflation in 2024 forecast to 3.8% from 3.5%

Balance of risks to inflation within the forecast horizon remain to the upside

Inflationary shocks are foreseen to take longer to dissipate

Weak behaviour in Q4 2023 is expected to continue in Q1

CPI in Mexico is running at 4.65% y/y with the monthly number running around 0.2%. That's a nice mix and some good carry with an 11% policy rate, particularly if you believe in onshoring and slowly improving relations with the US and diminishing crime.

USD/MXN dipped on the decision.