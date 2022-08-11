The Mexican central bank is expected to raise rates at the top of the hour to 8.5% from 7.75% (increase of 75 basis points).

Looking at the USDMXN, the price moved back below its 100 day moving average at 20.14965 yesterday. The price trade to the lowest level since June 28 today. It would take a move back above the 100 day moving average to tilt the bias to a more neutral bias. The 200 day moving averages at 20.416 and would be another hurdle needed to get back above to put buyers back in control.

ON the downside the 19.7026 to 19.8075 is a swing area that if broken would increase the bearish bias.

