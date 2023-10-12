Via Bloomberg comes remarks from Mizuho Americas on USD/JPY, looking for it trade as high as 155 in the first quarter of next year.
Citing ongoing very loose monetary policy from the Bank of Japan. Given this USD/JPY won't move lower until their is a shift from other DM central banks and the US dollar weakens.
- "The biggest issue for Japanese authorities is to find out when the Fed is done"
- "You have higher-than-expected US growth, and you have a Fed that you don't know whether is done hiking. All of those things are very unfortunate for the Bank of Japan"